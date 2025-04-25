Left Menu

Stars Shine and Scandals Unfold: A Week in Entertainment

This week's entertainment news highlights Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone leading the American Music Awards nominations, Charli XCX receiving Ivor Awards nods, and Nintendo's Switch 2 lottery demand. It also covers the Kim Kardashian jewellery heist trial, Esther Abrami's tribute to female composers, and Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:29 IST
Rapper Kendrick Lamar and artist Post Malone have emerged as top contenders at the American Music Awards, with Lamar receiving 10 nominations. Their nods come amid ongoing drama, including Lamar's public feud with Drake over a potential defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

The upcoming Ivors nominations feature Charli XCX, Lola Young, and the classic 'Last Christmas' by Wham! Lola Young has captured attention with three nominations, including Best Song Musically and Lyrically for 'Messy'. These nods spotlight the evolving landscape and rising stars in the music industry.

Nintendo has disclosed a remarkable 2.2 million applications for its Switch 2 lottery in Japan, indicating a fervent consumer appetite for the upgraded gaming device. The enormous demand has surpassed expectations, highlighting the brand's pivotal position in the gaming market.

The Paris court gears up for a high-profile trial involving 'grandpa robbers', who allegedly stole valuable jewellery from TV star Kim Kardashian in 2016. Kardashian will testify against the accused group, purportedly composed of men in their 70s, as the trial proceedings unfold.

French violinist Esther Abrami honors female composers with her new album 'Women', which features tracks by 14 women, celebrating their essential yet often-overlooked contributions to classical music. The project includes pieces by renowned composers like Rachel Portman and Pauline Viardot.

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein on new rape and sexual assault charges has begun, with both the prosecution and defense offering conflicting perspectives. Prosecutors allege Weinstein abused his Hollywood influence to exploit women, while the defense seeks to dismantle these claims in court.

