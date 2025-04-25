Entertainment Highlights: AMA Nominations, Ivors News, and More

In major entertainment updates, rapper Kendrick Lamar has topped the American Music Awards nomination list with 10 nods, including for artist and song of the year. This development spots him against Canadian star Drake in an ongoing industry feud over a recent diss track.

British music honors are also making news, as Charli XCX's acclaimed album 'Brat' joins Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' in receiving Ivors nominations. Meanwhile, Lola Young leads with three nominations, highlighting her rising star status, and Nintendo reports an overwhelming response for its upcoming gaming device, the Switch 2, with 2.2 million lottery applications in Japan.

In legal entertainment updates, the infamous 'grandpa robbers' are set to face a Paris trial for the 2016 Kim Kardashian heist during fashion week. Additionally, violinist Esther Abrami celebrates talented female composers in her upcoming album 'Women.' Amidst this, the European Union is probing Universal Music's $775 million merger with Downtown Music for potentially anti-competitive outcomes. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sexual assault charges commences with conflicting narratives from prosecution and defense.

