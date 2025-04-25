Indore's 56 Dukan Protests Pahalgam Attack with Controversial Poster
Indore's famous 56 Dukan food street displayed a controversial poster condemning Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The poster, featuring derogatory imagery, aimed to express outrage over the attack that claimed 26 lives, including an Indore resident. Shopkeepers announced their stance against Pakistan's association with terror.
Shopkeepers at Indore's renowned '56 Dukan' food street have sparked controversy by displaying a poster condemning Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The poster reads, 'Pigs & Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan', featuring an altered image of a Pakistani army officer.
The provocative depiction has captured the attention of visitors, many of whom were seen taking selfies with the poster. Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh, stated the intent is to signify that Pakistan no longer has a place in civilized society following the attack.
The Pahalgam attack resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, including Indore's Sushil Nathaniel, fueling widespread anger across India. Shopkeepers at 56 Dukan are using this poster to publicly denounce the terror-linked actions of Pakistan.
