Erdogan and Al-Sharaa Discuss Syrian Developments: Continued Support Against Terrorism

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressed recent developments in Syria. The dialogue occurred following an agreement between Syria and Kurdish forces to consolidate control under central governance.

Erdogan assured Al-Sharaa of Turkey's unwavering support for Damascus, particularly in combatting terrorism, as disclosed by the Turkish presidency's statement.

Erdogan further stressed that eradicating terrorism across Syrian lands is crucial not only for Syria's peace but for the stability of the wider region.

(With inputs from agencies.)