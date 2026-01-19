Erdogan and Al-Sharaa Discuss Syrian Developments: Continued Support Against Terrorism
In a significant phone discussion, President Erdogan of Turkey spoke with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa about recent changes in Syria. The call followed a Syrian-Kurdish agreement to unify under central governance. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's ongoing support against terrorism, vital to regional stability.
In a phone conversation on Sunday, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressed recent developments in Syria. The dialogue occurred following an agreement between Syria and Kurdish forces to consolidate control under central governance.
Erdogan assured Al-Sharaa of Turkey's unwavering support for Damascus, particularly in combatting terrorism, as disclosed by the Turkish presidency's statement.
Erdogan further stressed that eradicating terrorism across Syrian lands is crucial not only for Syria's peace but for the stability of the wider region.
