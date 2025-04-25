Tributes Pour In for Visionary Scientist K Kasturirangan
K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and influential figure in India's space and education sectors, passed away. Andhra Pradesh leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy praised his contributions to space science and educational reforms, recognizing the loss as significant to the nation and global science community.
Andhra Pradesh political leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP's Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, have expressed their condolences following the death of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.
Naidu hailed Kasturirangan as a 'scientist par excellence' whose achievements in space and education, including his contributions to the National Education Policy 2020, have left an indelible impact.
Reddy remembered him as an eminent figure in scientific circles, commending his work in environmental advocacy and educational reforms, signaling a great loss to both the nation and the global scientific community.
