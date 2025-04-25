Tributes Pour In for Visionary Scientist K Kasturirangan

Andhra Pradesh political leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP's Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, have expressed their condolences following the death of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

Naidu hailed Kasturirangan as a 'scientist par excellence' whose achievements in space and education, including his contributions to the National Education Policy 2020, have left an indelible impact.

Reddy remembered him as an eminent figure in scientific circles, commending his work in environmental advocacy and educational reforms, signaling a great loss to both the nation and the global scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)