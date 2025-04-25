Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Visionary Scientist K Kasturirangan

K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and influential figure in India's space and education sectors, passed away. Andhra Pradesh leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy praised his contributions to space science and educational reforms, recognizing the loss as significant to the nation and global science community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:31 IST
Tributes Pour In for Visionary Scientist K Kasturirangan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh political leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP's Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, have expressed their condolences following the death of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan.

Naidu hailed Kasturirangan as a 'scientist par excellence' whose achievements in space and education, including his contributions to the National Education Policy 2020, have left an indelible impact.

Reddy remembered him as an eminent figure in scientific circles, commending his work in environmental advocacy and educational reforms, signaling a great loss to both the nation and the global scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025