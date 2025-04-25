Honoring Legacy: A Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh at Panjab University

A plaque honoring former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was unveiled at Panjab University in a ceremony led by his daughter, Daman Singh. The event took place at Dr Manmohan Singh Hall, Arts Block 3, and was attended by the university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Renu Vig, and Dr Singh's grandson Raghav.

Daman Singh delivered an insightful lecture titled 'Dr. Manmohan Singh: The Quintessential Scholar,' reflecting on her father's journey from a young student to a prominent figure in Indian politics. She shared personal anecdotes, highlighting his formative years in the village of Gah and his academic pursuits at Cambridge and Oxford.

The ceremony offered an intimate glimpse into Dr. Singh's life, commemorating his contributions as a distinguished alumnus of Panjab University. The event concluded with a visit to the Department of Economics, where Daman Singh and Raghav interacted with faculty and students, celebrating Dr. Singh's profound legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)