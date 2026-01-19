Russia prepares possible strikes on nuclear plants' power supply, Kyiv says

Ukraine's Energy Minister ‌Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that he had ⁠informed the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency about ​Russian preparations for more strikes on ‍Ukrainian energy facilities, including those that ensure the operations of nuclear ⁠plants.

Shmyhal ‌said ⁠on the Telegram app that ‍the IAEA - an intergovernment agency that ​promotes the safe use of ⁠nuclear energy - was working to send ⁠a new expert mission to Ukraine's nuclear power plants, ⁠including to the Zaporizhzhia plant, ⁠which is ‌currently occupied by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)