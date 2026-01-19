Left Menu

Russia prepares possible strikes on nuclear plants' power supply, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:57 IST
Ukraine's Energy Minister ‌Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that he had ⁠informed the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency about ​Russian preparations for more strikes on ‍Ukrainian energy facilities, including those that ensure the operations of nuclear ⁠plants.

Shmyhal ‌said ⁠on the Telegram app that ‍the IAEA - an intergovernment agency that ​promotes the safe use of ⁠nuclear energy - was working to send ⁠a new expert mission to Ukraine's nuclear power plants, ⁠including to the Zaporizhzhia plant, ⁠which is ‌currently occupied by Russia.

