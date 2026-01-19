Russia prepares possible strikes on nuclear plants' power supply, Kyiv says
Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that he had informed the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency about Russian preparations for more strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, including those that ensure the operations of nuclear plants.
Shmyhal said on the Telegram app that the IAEA - an intergovernment agency that promotes the safe use of nuclear energy - was working to send a new expert mission to Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including to the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is currently occupied by Russia.
