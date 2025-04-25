Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Homage

The public viewing of Pope Francis' body ended Friday, marking the close of three days during which both pilgrims and dignitaries paid their respects. The Vatican reported that approximately 250,000 people visited St. Peter's Basilica for a final farewell to Francis, who passed away at age 88 after suffering a stroke.

Despite the large turnout, many were left disappointed as St. Peter's Square was closed to newcomers hours before the viewings concluded. The pope's body lay in a simple wooden coffin, reflecting his humble spirit, as the Vatican facilitated the historic event with sensitivity and solemnity.

The series of rites scheduled in the event of a pope's death will continue with Francis' coffin being sealed later Friday. His funeral Mass, set for Saturday, is expected to be attended by a diversity of mourners, including heads of state, royalty, church prelates, and everyday believers, all united in their grief and admiration for the spiritual leader.

