Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Homage

The public viewing of Pope Francis' body concluded after three days, with 250,000 mourners paying their respects at St. Peter's Basilica. Francis, who passed away at 88, will be laid to rest following a Saturday funeral Mass, drawing global leaders and faithful alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:06 IST
Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Homage
Francis

The public viewing of Pope Francis' body ended Friday, marking the close of three days during which both pilgrims and dignitaries paid their respects. The Vatican reported that approximately 250,000 people visited St. Peter's Basilica for a final farewell to Francis, who passed away at age 88 after suffering a stroke.

Despite the large turnout, many were left disappointed as St. Peter's Square was closed to newcomers hours before the viewings concluded. The pope's body lay in a simple wooden coffin, reflecting his humble spirit, as the Vatican facilitated the historic event with sensitivity and solemnity.

The series of rites scheduled in the event of a pope's death will continue with Francis' coffin being sealed later Friday. His funeral Mass, set for Saturday, is expected to be attended by a diversity of mourners, including heads of state, royalty, church prelates, and everyday believers, all united in their grief and admiration for the spiritual leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025