Vindication at last for woman who posed as man to join British magicians' club

Thirty years after expelling Sophie Lloyd for masquerading as a man to join the then exclusively male Magic Circle, the London-based society for professional and amateur magicians has tracked her down to restore her membership. The society, which has 1,700 members around the world, including King Charles, expelled Lloyd in 1991.

European Commission to assess UMG's proposed acquisition of Downtown Music

The European Commission said on Friday it would investigate Universal Music Group's planned $775 million acquisition of independent music services company Downtown Music, confirming earlier media reports. "The transaction threatens to significantly affect competition in certain markets of the music value chain, where both companies are active, in Austria and in the Netherlands, as well as in many other member states," it said in a statement.

Soccer-Wrexham out to write another chapter in storybook rise

Wrexham's storybook rise under the ownership of Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has left them on the cusp of a remarkable third successive promotion, a tale that has captivated fans on both sides of the Atlantic. While Reynolds, a Canadian, and his American co-owner McElhenney have turned the club into an international phenomenon with the success of their "Welcome to Wrexham" TV documentary, the Red Dragons have kept pace with their performance on the pitch.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer defends 'swinger' lifestyle after rapper rejected plea

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer told a judge on Friday that the "swinger" lifestyle is common, laying out part of the hip-hop mogul's strategy for securing an acquittal on sex trafficking charges after he rejected a plea offer. Federal prosecutor Madison Smyser disclosed the plea offer and Combs' rejection at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, shortly after Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo spoke in his client's defense. Smyser did not provide details about the offer.

'Grandpa robbers' face trial in Paris over Kim Kardashian jewellery heist

A group of men dubbed the "grandpa robbers" will be among 10 people to go on trial next week accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian, who was held at gunpoint in her apartment during Paris fashion week in 2016. The reality TV star will travel to Paris to give evidence against the defendants, including men in their 70s, in the trial which will run for almost a month, her lawyer said.

Harvey Weinstein motives are disputed as sex crimes retrial begins

Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges got underway on Wednesday, as a prosecutor and a defense lawyer offered starkly contrasting explanations for the disgraced movie mogul's encounters with women who hoped to make it big in Hollywood. Prosecutor Shannon Lucey told jurors in a New York state court in Manhattan that Weinstein exploited his status as a Hollywood gatekeeper and power broker to prey upon and sexually abuse women, then assured their silence by holding their careers hostage.

