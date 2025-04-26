Emma Mackey to Enchant as White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Netflix 'Narnia'

Actress Emma Mackey has landed the role of the White Witch in acclaimed director Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' film, slated for release on Netflix at Christmas 2026. This adaptation of C.S. Lewis' 'The Magician's Nephew' promises to captivate audiences with the origin story of the magical land of Narnia, according to E! News.

Mackey will be part of a stellar cast, featuring Daniel Craig portraying the uncle of young Digory Kirke, and Meryl Streep lending her voice to Aslan the Great. As reported by Deadline, this marks Mackey's second collaboration with Gerwig, following her role as Physicist Barbie in Gerwig's directorial project 'Barbie'.

Celebrated for her insightful adaptations, Gerwig has expressed both excitement and a sense of reverence for the project. 'I'm slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia,' Gerwig shared in an interview, emphasizing her childhood affection for the series and her determination to imbue the film with a sense of magic. This Netflix adaptation seeks to offer a fresh perspective on a series previously adapted by Disney in the mid-2000s.

In a unique release strategy, 'The Magician's Nephew' will debut in IMAX theaters for two weeks ahead of its streaming release on Christmas 2026, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)