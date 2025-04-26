Left Menu

Farewell to a Pontiff: Commemorating Pope Francis

The funeral Mass for Pope Francis is taking place in St. Peter's Square, following his passing on Monday. Mourners gathered early, with dignitaries like US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy present. The service marks the beginning of a nine-day mourning period at the Vatican.

Updated: 26-04-2025 13:46 IST
Pope Francis

This Saturday, St. Peter's Square is witnessing a poignant farewell as the funeral Mass for Pope Francis commenced in the presence of thousands. The Argentine pontiff, who passed away on Monday, is being honored with a service full of reverence and international attention.

As dawn broke, mourners flocked to the square, greeted by the solemn tolling of bells signaling the start of the procession. The coffin of Pope Francis was brought from St. Peter's Basilica, commencing the day's ceremonies with profound solemnity.

Dignitaries from around the globe, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are attending, paying their respects in a show of unity. This service marks the onset of a nine-day mourning period, a significant tradition within the Vatican.

