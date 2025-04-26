Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest

In a solemn ceremony, Pope Francis was laid to rest within the serene confines of Rome's St Mary Major Basilica.

The private event was attended by prominent cardinals and those closely associated with the late pope, marking a poignant farewell.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, currently managing Vatican affairs during the transition between papacies, blessed the coffin before its final interment next to the treasured Salus Populi Romani icon, reflecting Francis' deep veneration for the Virgin Mary.

