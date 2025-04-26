Left Menu

Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest

Pope Francis was laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at Rome's St Mary Major Basilica. Top cardinals and close associates attended the solemn event led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, emphasizing the late pope's devotion to the Virgin Mary icon nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:13 IST
Final Farewell: Pope Francis Laid to Rest
Pope Francis

In a solemn ceremony, Pope Francis was laid to rest within the serene confines of Rome's St Mary Major Basilica.

The private event was attended by prominent cardinals and those closely associated with the late pope, marking a poignant farewell.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, currently managing Vatican affairs during the transition between papacies, blessed the coffin before its final interment next to the treasured Salus Populi Romani icon, reflecting Francis' deep veneration for the Virgin Mary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025