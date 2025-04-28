Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi Returns to Bhatt Camp with 'Awarapan 2'

Actor Emraan Hashmi discusses his return to the Bhatt camp with the sequel 'Awarapan 2', following a successful history with the family. He emphasizes the importance of a strong storyline and the project’s significant fan basis as key drivers. Filming will start soon, with release planned for next April.

Emraan Hashmi, known for his string of successful collaborations with the Bhatt family, announced his comeback to the production house with 'Awarapan 2'. The news was revealed on Hashmi's 46th birthday, marking his return to Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, where he debuted.

Rather than viewing it as a reunion, Hashmi sees 'Awarapan 2' as a continuation of a prosperous relationship, emphasizing the need for a compelling story. The fan base of the original film was pivotal in deciding to move forward with the sequel, ensuring it wasn't made just for the sake of it.

With the series being a cult favorite and a significant following, Hashmi aims to meet the high expectations set by its predecessor. 'Awarapan 2' is slated to start filming in two months, with a planned theatrical release next April, promising a fresh narrative for the audience.

