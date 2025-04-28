The Sistine Chapel: A Masterpiece of Art and History

The cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church are set to gather on May 7 for the historic election of a new pope, which will take place in the iconic Sistine Chapel.

Named after Pope Sixtus IV, the chapel was constructed between 1473 and 1481. It's notable for its dimensions—40 meters long, 13 meters wide, and 21 meters high—and is illuminated by high windows. The ceiling, painted by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512, features renowned Biblical scenes, including 'The Creation of Adam.' Michelangelo later painted 'The Last Judgement' unveiled in 1541.

Despite its artistic glory, Michelangelo's work initially faced criticism for its nudity, leading to the addition of 'modesty breeches' posthumously. The chapel's side walls boast works by artists like Perugino and Botticelli. A significant restoration from 1980 to 1994 sparked debate over the frescoes' vivid colors. With 6.8 million visitors in 2023, the Sistine Chapel remains a major cultural attraction.

