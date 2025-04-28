Left Menu

Lumina Datamatics Shines Bright with 2024 RBNQ Awards Recognition

Lumina Datamatics has been honored with the 2024 IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards in service, leadership, and workforce categories. The accolades highlight the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and leadership. CEO Sameer Kanodia emphasized the synergy between leadership and quality in their pursuit of industry excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:03 IST
Lumina Datamatics, a leader in content, retail support, and technology solutions, has achieved significant recognition at the 2024 IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards. The company received accolades in the Service, Leadership, and Workforce categories.

The awards underscore Lumina Datamatics' dedication to delivering high-quality, value-driven solutions, fostering a strong leadership culture, and emphasizing workforce innovation, collaboration, and development. The ceremony took place at the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mumbai, on April 23, 2025.

Sameer Kanodia, the CEO of Lumina Datamatics, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the company's continuous commitment to excellence and innovation, aligning its goals with global quality standards. Lumina Datamatics remains a trusted partner for digital content and technology solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

