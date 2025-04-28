Left Menu

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg: Bridging Cultures at Miss World 2025

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, Miss World South Africa 2024, offered condolences for the Pahalgam attack victims while preparing for her participation in the Miss World 2025 pageant in India. Emphasizing cultural understanding, she engaged with the Sikh community and shared her excitement for her first visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, crowned Miss World South Africa 2024, expressed her condolences to the families affected by the Pahalgam attack in India, just ahead of her journey to the Miss World 2025 pageant.

On Monday, during a visit to Gurudwara Sahib in Johannesburg, she highlighted the importance of cultural understanding and peace.

She joins the pageant aiming to represent South African diversity and unity, planning to embrace India's rich heritage and culture during her stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

