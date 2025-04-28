Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expresses Grief and Anger Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has voiced his deep anguish and fury over a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Speaking to ANI, the acclaimed actor labeled the incident as 'shameful' and expressed his belief that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice. He lamented, 'What happened is truly unfortunate, a disgrace,' conveying his mixed emotions of anger and sadness over the situation.

Discussing the incident's repercussions on the local tourism sector, Siddiqui highlighted the palpable anger among the residents. Beyond economic setbacks, he emphasized the locals' pride in their hospitality, noting, 'Kashmiris welcome visitors with exceptional warmth, which transcends monetary value.' He shared that despite this violence, tourists typically leave with cherished memories, lavishly praising the community's kindness.

Siddiqui further commented on the displayed solidarity across India after the assault. He hailed it as a 'moment of pride' as people from different religions — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians — unified in the face of adversity. The April 22 attack at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow left 25 Indians and one Nepali dead and others wounded, marking a grim reminder of past violence such as the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)