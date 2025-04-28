Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expresses Grief and Anger Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressing his sorrow and anger. He is confident the government will ensure justice. Siddiqui also speaks about the impact on tourism and the unity shown by Indians across different religions following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:08 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expresses Grief and Anger Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has voiced his deep anguish and fury over a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Speaking to ANI, the acclaimed actor labeled the incident as 'shameful' and expressed his belief that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice. He lamented, 'What happened is truly unfortunate, a disgrace,' conveying his mixed emotions of anger and sadness over the situation.

Discussing the incident's repercussions on the local tourism sector, Siddiqui highlighted the palpable anger among the residents. Beyond economic setbacks, he emphasized the locals' pride in their hospitality, noting, 'Kashmiris welcome visitors with exceptional warmth, which transcends monetary value.' He shared that despite this violence, tourists typically leave with cherished memories, lavishly praising the community's kindness.

Siddiqui further commented on the displayed solidarity across India after the assault. He hailed it as a 'moment of pride' as people from different religions — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians — unified in the face of adversity. The April 22 attack at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow left 25 Indians and one Nepali dead and others wounded, marking a grim reminder of past violence such as the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025