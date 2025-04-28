Left Menu

Pankaj Udhas Honored with Padma Bhushan Posthumously

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. Presented by President Droupadi Murmu, the accolade was received by his family. With mixed emotions, his wife and daughters expressed pride and sadness, reflecting on his contributions to music that transcended borders.

Late singer Pankaj Udhas and his wife (Image source: Padma awards). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Monday evening, legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan. The award was bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu and accepted by Farida Udhas, his widow, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's Ganatantra Mandap.

The Padma Awards had been announced prior, on the eve of Republic Day. Earlier, in January, reacting to the news, Farida Udhas and daughters Nayaab and Reva expressed mixed emotions, highlighting a profound sense of pride mingled with grief. Farida articulated, "It's a matter of pride for us but we are also extremely sad as he (Pankaj Udhas) is not here with us."

Reflecting the sentiment, his daughter noted a poignant absence: "We wish he was here to receive this award. He always gave his best to make India proud." Pankaj Udhas' elder daughter, Nayaab, became emotional, pointing out the coincidence of the date marking 11 months since her father's passing. Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, at 72. His musical legacy, initiated with the 1980 hit album 'Aahat', is cherished globally, with classics like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', and 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

