Why 'Back To The Future' Will Remain a Trilogy

Screenwriter Bob Gale firmly dismisses any speculation of a 'Back To The Future' TV show or film sequel, emphasizing the trilogy's completeness. Gale jokes only extreme circumstances could change this stance, lauding Spielberg's support to maintain the original series' integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:59 IST
Back To The Future (Image Source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Screenwriter Bob Gale has firmly dismissed any speculation regarding a potential 'Back To The Future' television show following the success of the sci-fi film trilogy, as reported by People. Speaking at a recent Universal Fan Fest Night, Gale addressed questions about the possibility of expanding the 'Back To The Future' universe through sequels, prequels, or spin-offs.

In emphatic terms, Gale stated, "I mean, it's like they know in every interview people say, 'Oh Bob, when is there going to be a Back to the Future 4?' Never," reaffirming that the original films are complete in their current form. He added, "'When is there going to be a prequel?' Never. 'When is there going to be a spinoff?' Never. It's just fine the way it is."

The creators remain steadfast about not revisiting the 'Back To The Future' franchise, although Gale humorously noted that only a life-threatening situation might change his mind. Gale also expressed gratitude to executive producer Steven Spielberg for respecting their decision, noting Spielberg's agreement in preserving the series as it stands.

