Why 'Back To The Future' Will Remain a Trilogy

Screenwriter Bob Gale has firmly dismissed any speculation regarding a potential 'Back To The Future' television show following the success of the sci-fi film trilogy, as reported by People. Speaking at a recent Universal Fan Fest Night, Gale addressed questions about the possibility of expanding the 'Back To The Future' universe through sequels, prequels, or spin-offs.

In emphatic terms, Gale stated, "I mean, it's like they know in every interview people say, 'Oh Bob, when is there going to be a Back to the Future 4?' Never," reaffirming that the original films are complete in their current form. He added, "'When is there going to be a prequel?' Never. 'When is there going to be a spinoff?' Never. It's just fine the way it is."

The creators remain steadfast about not revisiting the 'Back To The Future' franchise, although Gale humorously noted that only a life-threatening situation might change his mind. Gale also expressed gratitude to executive producer Steven Spielberg for respecting their decision, noting Spielberg's agreement in preserving the series as it stands.

