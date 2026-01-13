Suniel Shetty Reflects on the Legacy of 'Border', Anticipates Sequel

Suniel Shetty, the acclaimed actor, recently reflected on his significant role in the 1997 war epic 'Border' ahead of its sequel's release.

Revealing his thoughts at the event for 'Jaate Hue Lamhon', Shetty pinpointed 'Border' as a defining experience of his career, marking his pride in playing a real-life character.

The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, welcome veterans and fresh faces like Ahan Shetty, exploring new narrative elements. Slated for release on January 23, the film ensures anticipation runs high amongst audiences.

