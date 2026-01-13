Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Reflects on the Legacy of 'Border', Anticipates Sequel

Suniel Shetty reminisces about his role in J P Dutta's 'Border' as its sequel approaches release. He expresses pride in the original film and enthusiasm for his son Ahan's role in 'Border 2'. The sequel, featuring a star-studded cast, is slated for a January 23 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:28 IST
Suniel Shetty, the acclaimed actor, recently reflected on his significant role in the 1997 war epic 'Border' ahead of its sequel's release.

Revealing his thoughts at the event for 'Jaate Hue Lamhon', Shetty pinpointed 'Border' as a defining experience of his career, marking his pride in playing a real-life character.

The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, welcome veterans and fresh faces like Ahan Shetty, exploring new narrative elements. Slated for release on January 23, the film ensures anticipation runs high amongst audiences.

