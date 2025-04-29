Left Menu

Diddy and Kim Kardashian in the Legal Spotlight: Trials That Could Change the Narrative

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a lifelong prison sentence with his sex trafficking trial approaching. His lawyers seek impartial jurors. Concurrently, the 'grandpa gang' behind the 2016 Kim Kardashian jewel heist go on trial in Paris. Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Updated: 29-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:29 IST
Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is gearing up for a significant legal battle as his trial for sex trafficking charges looms near. His legal team is currently working to find impartial jurors, a challenging task given the extensive media coverage surrounding the accusations against the hip-hop icon.

Meanwhile, in Paris, the trial of the so-called 'grandpa gang' is underway. Ten suspects stand accused of the audacious heist targeting reality TV star Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The gang, predominantly made up of retirees, confirmed their identities in court on Monday.

In other news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 inductees. This year, the list includes legendary figures such as 'The Twist' singer Chubby Checker and pop star Cyndi Lauper, alongside the grunge rock band Soundgarden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

