Bradley Whitford Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'Reminders Of Him'

Actor Bradley Whitford has joined the cast of 'Reminders Of Him', a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. The film also features Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, and Lauren Graham. Scheduled for release in February 2026, it tells the story of Kenna Rowan's complicated return after imprisonment.

Actor Bradley Whitford is the newest addition to the cast of 'Reminders Of Him', an upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

The movie boasts a star-studded lineup, with Whitford joining Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, and Lauren Graham. The film promises a compelling narrative about Kenna Rowan.

Kenna returns to her hometown after serving time in prison, desperate to reconnect with her daughter. With domestic sales over 5 million and global sales of 6.5 million, Hoover's novel has already captured hearts worldwide. The film is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

