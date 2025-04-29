Bradley Whitford Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'Reminders Of Him'

Actor Bradley Whitford is the newest addition to the cast of 'Reminders Of Him', an upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

The movie boasts a star-studded lineup, with Whitford joining Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, and Lauren Graham. The film promises a compelling narrative about Kenna Rowan.

Kenna returns to her hometown after serving time in prison, desperate to reconnect with her daughter. With domestic sales over 5 million and global sales of 6.5 million, Hoover's novel has already captured hearts worldwide. The film is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)