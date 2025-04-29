Cardinal Becciu Withdraws from Vatican Conclave: A Decision for Church Unity

In a significant development, Cardinal Angelo Becciu has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming conclave intended to elect a new pope, citing concerns for the church's well-being.

His potential participation had sparked considerable discussion following the recent death of Pope Francis, given Becciu's previous entanglements.

Despite his recent assertion of the right to be part of the conclave, Becciu, at 76, emphasized his devotion to the church in a statement, declaring his decision to follow Pope Francis' will while maintaining his innocence.

