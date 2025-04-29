Left Menu

Dev Patel to Helm Medieval Revenge Thriller 'The Peasant'

Actor Dev Patel will direct, write, and star in 'The Peasant', a medieval revenge thriller. The film, set in the 1300s, follows a shepherd on a violent quest against knights in feudal India. It marks Patel's second directorial venture after 'Monkey Man'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:13 IST
Dev Patel to Helm Medieval Revenge Thriller 'The Peasant'
Dev Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dev Patel is taking on multiple roles in his upcoming project 'The Peasant', stepping in as director, writer, and star. This much-anticipated film will be delivered in collaboration with Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set to be a medieval revenge thriller, drawing comparisons to cinematic hits like 'Braveheart' and 'John Wick'. Rich in historical texture, it will weave the world of medieval knights with the unique backdrop of feudal India, promising an epic narrative.

Set in the tumultuous 1300s, 'The Peasant' tells the story of a shepherd whose community is devastated by mercenary knights, prompting him to embark on a fierce, vengeful journey, revealing unexpected depths. Following his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man', Patel once again joins hands with Thunder Road Pictures for this riveting story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025