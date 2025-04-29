Dev Patel to Helm Medieval Revenge Thriller 'The Peasant'

Actor Dev Patel is taking on multiple roles in his upcoming project 'The Peasant', stepping in as director, writer, and star. This much-anticipated film will be delivered in collaboration with Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is set to be a medieval revenge thriller, drawing comparisons to cinematic hits like 'Braveheart' and 'John Wick'. Rich in historical texture, it will weave the world of medieval knights with the unique backdrop of feudal India, promising an epic narrative.

Set in the tumultuous 1300s, 'The Peasant' tells the story of a shepherd whose community is devastated by mercenary knights, prompting him to embark on a fierce, vengeful journey, revealing unexpected depths. Following his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man', Patel once again joins hands with Thunder Road Pictures for this riveting story.

(With inputs from agencies.)