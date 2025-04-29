Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: ABFRL and NICEorg's Cultural Enterprise Boost

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. collaborates with NICEorg to launch an accelerator program aimed at empowering cultural entrepreneurs in India. This initiative focuses on mentoring enterprises in fashion and home decor, preserving rare crafts, and integrating heritage skills into contemporary products. Applications open in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has partnered with the Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICEorg) to drive an accelerator program aimed at empowering India's cultural entrepreneurs. This strategic alliance focuses on reviving rare crafts by mentoring promising enterprises in fashion and home decor sectors.

ABFRL plans to provide expert mentorship in marketing, design, supply chain, and finance, while facilitating brand partnership opportunities from within its expansive portfolio. The collaboration seeks to scale artisan-led products, boost rural livelihoods, and seamlessly blend traditional skills with modern fashion. Applications for the program commence in April 2025.

NICEorg CEO Kanchana KV lauded the partnership as a move toward sustainable cultural entrepreneurship in India, aiming to create significant opportunities for craft entrepreneurs. ABFRL will continue to integrate India's rich craft traditions into its contemporary fashion offerings, thus supporting sustainable growth.

