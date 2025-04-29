Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Digha's New Jagannath Temple Inauguration

Two major servitor associations from Odisha's Jagannath temple advised their members against participating in the inauguration of a similar temple in Digha, West Bengal. The ceremony, attended by CM Mamata Banerjee, sees a divergence of opinions on involvement, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the original Puri temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, two major servitor associations from the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, have advised their members not to participate in the inaugural rituals of a newly-built Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal. This temple inauguration is set to occur on 'Akshay Trithiya' with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

The new Digha shrine, a replica of the famed Puri temple, has been constructed on a sprawling 24-acre site at a cost of approximately Rs 250 crore. However, the Suar Mahasuar Nijog and Puspalaka Nijog associations have issued stern warnings to their members against attending, emphasizing their commitment to the unique rituals rooted in the Puri temple.

Padmanava Mahasuar of the Suar Mahasuar Nijog maintains that while visiting the Digha temple is permissible, performing rituals akin to Puri's is not. Despite some servitors attending by invitation, the administration remains focused on preserving Puri's traditional rites. The day-to-day operations at the new temple will be overseen by ISKCON.

(With inputs from agencies.)

