Vietnam commemorated the 50th anniversary of the conclusion of the Vietnam War and celebrated the formation of its modern state with a grand military parade on Wednesday, emphasizing national unity and a peaceful future. The event, marked by vibrant displays and cultural symbolism, reflects Vietnam's journey from wartime division to modern collaboration and reconciliation.

The celebration highlighted the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, which ended the prolonged conflict and unified a country once split into communist North and US-supported South. Vietnam Communist Party's General Secretary, To Lam, underscored the country's journey towards unity and prosperity, advocating for closing past divides and aspiring for peace and development.

This anniversary also coincides with 30 years of diplomatic relations with the United States. Despite recent strains due to policy changes in Washington, officials reiterate Vietnam's commitment to enduring relationships that prioritize remediation and economic collaboration. The event witnessed participation from international leaders, showcasing Vietnam's nuanced position in global geopolitics and its strategic regional role in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)