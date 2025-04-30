Left Menu

Unveiling the Shadows: Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

The supernatural thriller series 'Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' has finished filming in London. Directed by Robby Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, this series features a stellar cast and explores the real-life adventures of Gaurav Tiwari, India's first renowned paranormal investigator.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 30: The supernatural thriller 'Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' has completed its filming process in the vibrant city of London. The production's final sequences included an evocative promotional song, utilizing London's atmospheric skies as a captivating backdrop.

Helmed by accomplished director Robby Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, the series delves into the spine-chilling true-life adventures of India's inaugural celebrated paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, and more, as well as a scene-stealing canine star, Bruno, the series promises to deliver a gripping narrative of mystery and fear. Exclusively streaming on Amazon MX Player, 'Bhay' offers an emotionally intense and thrilling exploration of the supernatural, rooted in actual events.

Stay tuned for this enigmatic journey that's soon to unfold as the shadows begin to stir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

