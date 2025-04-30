Unveiling the Shadows: Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

New Delhi [India], April 30: The supernatural thriller 'Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' has completed its filming process in the vibrant city of London. The production's final sequences included an evocative promotional song, utilizing London's atmospheric skies as a captivating backdrop.

Helmed by accomplished director Robby Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, the series delves into the spine-chilling true-life adventures of India's inaugural celebrated paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, and more, as well as a scene-stealing canine star, Bruno, the series promises to deliver a gripping narrative of mystery and fear. Exclusively streaming on Amazon MX Player, 'Bhay' offers an emotionally intense and thrilling exploration of the supernatural, rooted in actual events.

Stay tuned for this enigmatic journey that's soon to unfold as the shadows begin to stir.

