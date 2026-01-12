London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mark Rowley, announced a notable decline in the city's homicide rate, achieving its lowest level in over a decade on a per capita basis. The data counters U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of rampant crime in the UK capital, revealing London to be safer than Los Angeles and New York.

The reported decrease in violent crime stems from comprehensive police records and hospital data. Nevertheless, online claims and AI-generated content sometimes paint a misleading picture, with commentators embracing narratives not supported by facts, as Rowley described in The Times.

Despite affirmations of declining violent incidents, perceptions of crime in London remain skewed, partially due to a surge in shoplifting, which reached a record high last year. Still, officials, including Mayor Sadiq Khan, assert progress in combating violent crime.