Sam Elliott Joins Hit Series 'Landman' for Season 2

Paramount Plus has confirmed that the legendary actor Sam Elliott will be joining the cast of the popular drama series 'Landman' for its second season. Renowned for his captivating performances in productions like '1883' and 'A Star Is Born,' Elliott is expected to infuse his distinctive charm and charisma into the show, according to Deadline.

Given Elliott's earlier collaboration with series creator Taylor Sheridan on '1883,' his casting seemed inevitable. Although details about his character remain under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating the depth and nuance Elliott will undoubtedly bring to 'Landman.'

The production of 'Landman' season 2 is actively happening in Texas, aligning perfectly with the series' setting that explores the intricacies of the state's oil industry. The show boasts an impressive cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Andy Garcia.

'Landman' has achieved critical acclaim and commercial success on Paramount Plus, consistently ranking among the Top 10 SVOD Original Series and shattering viewership records as reported by Deadline. Its premiere episode attracted a staggering 35 million global streaming views.

The series is a creative effort by co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, with executive producers including Sheridan, David C. Glasser, and Billy Bob Thornton. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, as reported by ANI.

