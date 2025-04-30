TRIS Launches Comprehensive Digital Platform for India's Arts Exploration
The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies has launched a digital platform to provide extensive access to India's arts and cultural knowledge. The platform offers a visual-textual knowledge base, covering 16 research categories. It aims to make educational frameworks more inclusive, accessible, and reimagined for all learners.
- Country:
- India
The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS) has inaugurated the first phase of its digital platform, promising extensive access to India's diverse arts and cultural landscape. The platform, tuliresearchcentre.org, aims to offer the most comprehensive integrated visual-textual knowledge base on a variety of artistic and cultural disciplines.
Founder Neville Tuli emphasized its role in educational innovation, merging image-text-audio learning to promote transdisciplinary knowledge-building. During the first phase, TRIS unveiled the 'Search and Filter Engine' with access to over one lakh objects spanning 16 distinct research categories. These categories include a diverse array of topics, from 'Cinema as a Critical Educational Resource' to 'India's Architectural Heritage as Inspiration'.
TRIS aims to democratize access to India's artistic and intellectual heritage, engaging scholars, students, and the general public in ongoing dialogue. The platform will soon feature additional content and a framework for 'Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India', with full rollout support planned for 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital maturity in higher education hinges on governance and role perception
Woxsen University Partners with Spanish Basketball Titan for Global Sports Education
Tech Glitch Leaves Maharashtra's Minority Education Funds Untouched
Mayawati Criticizes Government Over Vacant Educational Posts and Job Crisis
UAE Launches Comprehensive Teacher Recruitment Drive to Shape Educational Future