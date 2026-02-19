Bihar's Bold Steps Towards Educational Transformation
The Bihar government announced plans to recruit 45,000 more teachers and 7000 specialized teachers under the Teachers Recruitment Exam phase 4. The move, part of a Rs 60,204.60 crore education budget, aims to enhance educational infrastructure and quality, despite opposition concerns about administrative inefficiencies.
The Bihar government announced a major recruitment drive in the education sector, planning to hire 45,000 teachers and 7,000 specialized instructors for schools serving physically challenged students. Education Minister Sunil Kumar shared these plans during the budget debate in the assembly.
The state has already successfully recruited 2.58 lakh teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission since 2023, with another 3.68 lakh non-commissioned teachers regularized. This new phase of recruitment aims to further bolster the educational infrastructure, ensuring better facilities and quality of education in state-run schools.
Despite these initiatives, opposition members expressed dissatisfaction, citing concerns over corruption and inadequate utilization of funds. However, the government remains committed to opening model schools across blocks and upgrading existing institutions, allocating significant budget for these developments.
