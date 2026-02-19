Left Menu

Top Education Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Two education officials were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe. The Superintendent and a senior assistant were involved in processing a school's CBSE NOC certificate. The case remains under investigation.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two state education officials on Thursday after they were caught taking a Rs 70,000 bribe. This startling revelation involves a Superintendent from the Commissioner and Director School Education office and a senior assistant from the District Education Officer's office in Rangareddy.

The ACB reported that the Superintendent demanded and accepted the illicit payment from a complainant. The bribe was allegedly for processing the complainant's school CBSE NOC certificate for the academic year 2026-27 and forwarding it to higher authorities.

The bribery amount was recovered from the accused, highlighting what the ACB described as "improper and dishonest" conduct by the officials. The investigation into this case continues as authorities seek to root out corruption in the education sector.

