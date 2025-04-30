Daring Rescue in the Himalayas: SSB Saves Stranded Tourists

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) orchestrated a daring rescue operation to save eight tourists who were stranded in the Singalila range of West Sikkim. The tourists, along with a photographer, trekking guide, and porter, encountered heavy rain and snowfall that left them unable to continue their journey towards Nayapatal.

The precarious situation unfolded when the porter sought help from the border post Yambung, manned by the 72nd Battalion of SSB, at an altitude of 12,246 feet. Responding to the distress call, a special rescue team was dispatched immediately, showcasing immense courage against severe weather and treacherous terrain.

After a successful rescue, the team verified the tourists' documentation and provided them with dinner and shelter at the border post. The tourists expressed deep gratitude for the swift and empathetic response by the Sashastra Seema Bal, as documented in the official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)