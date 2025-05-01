Left Menu

China Pavilion Captivates Visitors with a Blend of Tradition and Innovation at Osaka Expo

The China Pavilion at Osaka World Expo focuses on traditional and modern Chinese culture under the theme of harmony between humanity and nature, with interactive displays on history, ecological wisdom, and technological advances in space exploration. It has drawn nearly 90,000 visitors since opening.

Updated: 01-05-2025
Since its official opening on April 13, the China Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo has become a major attraction, drawing an average of 5,700 visitors daily and over 8,000 during weekends. It seamlessly blends traditional Chinese culture with modern technology, under the theme 'Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature—Future Society of Green Development.'

The pavilion is divided into three sections: 'Harmony between Humanity and Nature,' 'Green Mountains and Clear Waters,' and 'Endless Life.' The first section highlights China's ancient ecological wisdom, including exhibits like the 24 solar terms, ancient agricultural practices, and key archaeological artifacts. The 'Green Mountains and Clear Waters' section presents China's ecological philosophy and water conservancy projects using multimedia displays.

The final section, 'Endless Life,' showcases China's advancements in deep space exploration, deep-sea research, and AI technology. Highlights include lunar soil comparisons, live interactions with Chinese astronauts, a deep-sea submersible simulation, and an AI model of Sun Wukong creating art. The pavilion also hosts events promoting Kunqu Opera and Chinese companies.

