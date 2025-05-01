Left Menu

Piku's Lasting Charm: Shoojit Sircar Reflects on the Iconic Film

Shoojit Sircar discusses the enduring appeal of 'Piku', a film exploring everyday family life with humor. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan, the movie remains a beloved classic. Sircar reflects on its influences, his collaboration with Irrfan, and its therapeutic impact on Padukone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:25 IST
Piku's Lasting Charm: Shoojit Sircar Reflects on the Iconic Film
Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shoojit Sircar, the acclaimed director behind the film 'Piku', has opened up about the movie's lasting impact and its unexpected resonance with audiences even a decade after its release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan, 'Piku' masterfully captures the nuances of everyday family life infused with humor.

Sircar reveals that the film's portrayal of Bachchan's character, Bhaskor Banerjee, drew inspiration from the screen persona of Utpal Dutt, an icon of Indian cinema. Despite this nod to Dutt's style, Sircar insists the film was intended as a fresh narrative, albeit with echoes of past cinematic greats like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.

The director fondly recalls his collaboration with Irrfan Khan, marked by a profound bond that transcended their professional relationship. Sircar acknowledges that 'Piku' played a significant role in Deepika Padukone's life, providing solace during a challenging period. As the film approaches its 10th anniversary re-release, Sircar hopes to cherish its memories with the original cast and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025