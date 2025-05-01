Piku's Lasting Charm: Shoojit Sircar Reflects on the Iconic Film

Shoojit Sircar, the acclaimed director behind the film 'Piku', has opened up about the movie's lasting impact and its unexpected resonance with audiences even a decade after its release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan, 'Piku' masterfully captures the nuances of everyday family life infused with humor.

Sircar reveals that the film's portrayal of Bachchan's character, Bhaskor Banerjee, drew inspiration from the screen persona of Utpal Dutt, an icon of Indian cinema. Despite this nod to Dutt's style, Sircar insists the film was intended as a fresh narrative, albeit with echoes of past cinematic greats like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.

The director fondly recalls his collaboration with Irrfan Khan, marked by a profound bond that transcended their professional relationship. Sircar acknowledges that 'Piku' played a significant role in Deepika Padukone's life, providing solace during a challenging period. As the film approaches its 10th anniversary re-release, Sircar hopes to cherish its memories with the original cast and crew.

