Brave Return: Subodh Patil Survives Pahalgam Terror Attack

Navi Mumbai resident Subodh Patil has returned home to a warm reception following a traumatic Pahalgam terror attack ordeal. Patil, 60, emerged from his injuries to reunite with family and neighbors at Royal Heights Apartments in Kamothe.

During their Kashmir tour with 39 other sightseers, Patil and his wife experienced a harrowing moment when terrorists indiscriminately opened fire, injuring Patil at a tea stall near Baisaran meadow. Despite a neck bullet wound, treatments at Pahalgam's Army hospital facilitated his recovery and safe return.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, starkly included six tourists from Maharashtra. As Patil embraces recovery, his story highlights both the fragile nature of life amidst violence and the enduring spirit of those affected.

