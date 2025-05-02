Raid 2: A Phenomenal Opening at the Box Office

The eagerly anticipated film 'Raid 2,' starring Ajay Devgn, has made a striking debut at the box office, amassing Rs 19.71 crore nett in its first day across the nation. The announcement was made by the filmmakers on Friday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' is a continuation of the gripping narrative from the 2018 film 'Raid,' where Devgn's character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, won critical acclaim. Joining him in this sequel are actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, adding to the film's allure.

The production powerhouse, T-Series, shared this milestone on the social platform X, stating the film has already begun making waves in the industry. The shared poster succinctly summarizes the success with an expressive tagline and a prominent display of its impressive box office numbers.

