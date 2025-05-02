Left Menu

Raid 2: A Phenomenal Opening at the Box Office

The film 'Raid 2', featuring Ajay Devgn, opens with an impressive Rs 19.71 crore nett at the domestic box office on its debut day. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, this sequel also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The production house T-Series announced the success on their social media platform.

The eagerly anticipated film 'Raid 2,' starring Ajay Devgn, has made a striking debut at the box office, amassing Rs 19.71 crore nett in its first day across the nation. The announcement was made by the filmmakers on Friday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' is a continuation of the gripping narrative from the 2018 film 'Raid,' where Devgn's character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, won critical acclaim. Joining him in this sequel are actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, adding to the film's allure.

The production powerhouse, T-Series, shared this milestone on the social platform X, stating the film has already begun making waves in the industry. The shared poster succinctly summarizes the success with an expressive tagline and a prominent display of its impressive box office numbers.

