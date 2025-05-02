Grand Theft Auto VI Release Delayed to 2026

Take-Two Interactive announced on Friday that the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' is now scheduled for May 26, 2026, pushing back its previously anticipated debut in the fall of 2025.

The delay comes as a blow to eager fans and investors alike, with shares dropping 9% in premarket trading following the news.

Analysts are still predicting massive success for the game, following the legacy of its predecessor, 'Grand Theft Auto V,' which has surpassed 200 million copies sold since its 2013 launch.

