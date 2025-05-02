Honoring Krantiveer Bhangre: A Call for Educational Reform

Krantiveer Raghoji Ramji Bhangre, an influential tribal freedom fighter from Maharashtra, has been highlighted as deserving of mention in school textbooks across India, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Hemant Vishnu Savra. Savra underscored the need for future generations to be aware of the sacrifices made by initial revolutionaries like Bhangre, executed by British authorities on May 2, 1848.

The plea was made during an event in Thane, where tributes were paid to Bhangre on his 177th death anniversary. Organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad's Mumbai and Konkan Division, the gathering attracted several dignitaries, including state Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar, and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

Uike confirmed the necessity of institutional recognition for Bhangre, assuring that schemes in the Tribal Development Department would bear his name. Bhangre led several armed uprisings among the Koli Mahadev tribe in Western Maharashtra, advocating for the rights of peasants and raising political awareness amid oppressive British land and revenue practices.

