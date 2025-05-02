Prince Harry's Security Saga: The Royal Ruling

Prince Harry has expressed his dismay over a UK court ruling that denied his legal challenge against revised security measures following his departure from royal duties.

The British Home Office decided in 2020 that he would not receive automatic police protection in Britain, a decision Harry sought to reverse.

In a conversation with the BBC, Harry voiced his deep disappointment, stating he was 'pretty gutted' by the verdict, believing that the judgment would favor him.

(With inputs from agencies.)