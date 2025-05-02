Telangana Gears Up for Miss World Pageant with Unyielding Security

In preparation for the upcoming Miss World pageant, Telangana's Director General of Police Jitender has mandated rigorous security protocols.

The prestigious event is scheduled to occur in Hyderabad, with competitors from 120 countries expected to participate. The pageant is viewed as an opportunity to enhance Telangana's international reputation.

A high-level meeting convened by the DGP reviewed detailed security arrangements, underscoring the importance of comprehensive protection for the participants, who will tour various local attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)