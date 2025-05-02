Commencement of Adi Kailash Yatra: A Spiritual Journey

The Adi Kailash yatra kicked off on Friday with the inaugural batch of pilgrims arriving for a spiritual 'darshan' of the peak. This marks the beginning of a sacred tradition celebrated by devotees.

Central to the yatra is a temple dedicated to Shiva and Parvati, positioned approximately two kilometers from the renowned peak, which opened its doors precisely at noon. The opening rituals were faithfully conducted by the Rang community, a practice deeply rooted in their cultural heritage.

Attending the opening were over 200 devotees, including 150 locals from the Rang community, and their presence was complemented by traditional songs sung by people from surrounding villages. The ongoing event underscores a rich spiritual and cultural tapestry, as reiterated by the Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Manjit Singh.

