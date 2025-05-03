Entertainment Highlights: Sobule's Tragic End, Virtual K-pop, and More

The entertainment world was rocked by the tragic passing of singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, best known for hits "Supermodel" and "I Kissed a Girl," who died in a house fire in Minneapolis. Her manager, John Porter, confirmed the news to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Meanwhile, virtual K-pop band PLAVE is gaining momentum. Despite being avatars, their music resonates with fans globally, landing them a spot on the Billboard Global 200. Their success showcases the blend of technology and pop culture that captivates audiences worldwide.

In other news, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs declined a plea deal ahead of his impending sex trafficking trial. Concurrently, Live Nation Entertainment struggles financially, missing revenue expectations. Brazil's economy gets a lift from Lady Gaga's free concert, drawing over a million fans to Rio. Finally, Martin Scorsese's new documentary features Pope Francis in a unique look into cinema's educative potential, while Broadway prepares for the 2025 Tony Awards with unique nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)