Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Temple Festival in Goa: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. Thousands were present for the festival, with the cause still under investigation. Immediate medical response and government attention were directed to the incident, with several in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Temple Festival in Goa: Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa claimed the lives of four individuals during a festival, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Held in the early hours at Shirgao village, the event attracted thousands from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Police are still investigating the cause of the stampede.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed 30 injuries, with eight critically hurt and two referred to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Emergency medical response was rapid, with additional resources deployed, including ambulances, doctors, and specialized ICU care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025