Tragedy Strikes Temple Festival in Goa: Stampede Claims Lives

A devastating stampede at Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa claimed the lives of four individuals during a festival, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Held in the early hours at Shirgao village, the event attracted thousands from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Police are still investigating the cause of the stampede.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed 30 injuries, with eight critically hurt and two referred to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Emergency medical response was rapid, with additional resources deployed, including ambulances, doctors, and specialized ICU care.

(With inputs from agencies.)