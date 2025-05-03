Tragedy Strikes Temple Festival in Goa: Stampede Claims Lives
A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. Thousands were present for the festival, with the cause still under investigation. Immediate medical response and government attention were directed to the incident, with several in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating stampede at Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa claimed the lives of four individuals during a festival, according to local authorities on Saturday.
Held in the early hours at Shirgao village, the event attracted thousands from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Police are still investigating the cause of the stampede.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed 30 injuries, with eight critically hurt and two referred to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Emergency medical response was rapid, with additional resources deployed, including ambulances, doctors, and specialized ICU care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno at Vikaspuri: Banquet Hall Blaze Sparks Emergency Response
Chhattisgarh Launches Unprecedented Anti-Naxal Operation: Security Personnel Sustain Injuries
Sports Updates: NFL Surprises, Injuries, and International Plans
Dramatic Week in Sports: Injuries, Retirements, and Historic Deals
Blaze Engulfs Thane Furniture Store, No Injuries Reported