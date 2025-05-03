Angelina Jolie to Star in Adaptation of 'Anxious People'

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie is confirmed to lead in the upcoming film 'Anxious People,' an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's popular novel.

The film will be directed by Marc Forster, known for acclaimed works like 'Stranger Than Fiction' and 'World War Z.' Jolie will portray Zara, an investment banker who finds herself among strangers in a tense hostage scenario.

This narrative of secrets and chaos is a cinematic take on a novel previously adapted into a Netflix series in 2021, promising a captivating experience for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)