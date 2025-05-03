Left Menu

The Wonderment Tour: A Paradigm Shift in Indian Live Entertainment

Percept Live partners with A.R. Rahman for the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on May 3, 2025. Promising a multi-sensory experience, this live concert will host names like Sukhwinder Singh and Jonita Gandhi, setting new benchmarks in Indian live entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:01 IST
Percept Live is set to revolutionize India's live entertainment scene with The Wonderment Tour, debuting at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on May 3, 2025. The event features an extraordinary collaboration with A.R. Rahman and an impressive lineup of India's top vocal talents.

This dazzling concert will present a multi-sensory journey, choreographed by Shiamak Davar, blending music and innovative visual storytelling. Highlighting Rahman's iconic compositions, the tour promises to capture audiences with a stunning convergence of sound, movement, and cutting-edge technology.

The concert is co-produced by Fairgame Entertainment and Jo Entertainment and will form part of the Waves Summit, a global event backed by the Indian government. As anticipation rises, brands like JSW and Tata Motors support what could be the largest-ever stadium audience for an Indian artist.

