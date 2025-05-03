Dulquer Salmaan Steps into Action with New Film 'I'm Game'

Malayalam cinema's heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan, has officially commenced filming for his latest venture titled 'I'm Game'.

The exciting update was revealed by the film's producers through an Instagram post last Saturday, which was also shared by Dulquer himself. The post, showcasing the enthusiastic crew, read, "At long last, we begin shooting our highly ambitious film, 'I'm Game'! Our team of talented technicians and actors have been eagerly waiting for this moment. We wish the entire team good luck and success for a fantastic first schedule."

The film is helmed by Nahas Hidhayath who gained recognition with 'RDX: Robert Dony Xavier' in 2023. Dulquer's recent project, 'Lucky Baskhar', directed by Venky Atluri, hit theaters in October 2024.

