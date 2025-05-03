Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan Steps into Action with New Film 'I'm Game'

Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan begins shooting for his new film 'I'm Game', directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The announcement was made via Instagram. The actor recently starred in 'Lucky Baskhar', released in October 2024 and directed by Venky Atluri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:09 IST
Dulquer Salmaan Steps into Action with New Film 'I'm Game'
Dulquer Salmaan
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema's heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan, has officially commenced filming for his latest venture titled 'I'm Game'.

The exciting update was revealed by the film's producers through an Instagram post last Saturday, which was also shared by Dulquer himself. The post, showcasing the enthusiastic crew, read, "At long last, we begin shooting our highly ambitious film, 'I'm Game'! Our team of talented technicians and actors have been eagerly waiting for this moment. We wish the entire team good luck and success for a fantastic first schedule."

The film is helmed by Nahas Hidhayath who gained recognition with 'RDX: Robert Dony Xavier' in 2023. Dulquer's recent project, 'Lucky Baskhar', directed by Venky Atluri, hit theaters in October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025