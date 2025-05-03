Global Experts Unite at WAVES 2025 to Combat Digital Piracy with Tech and Policy

At the WAVES 2025 summit, a high-powered panel discussion titled “Piracy: Safeguarding Content through Technology” brought together leading figures from the media, legal, academic, and cybersecurity sectors. The panel emphasized how digital piracy has evolved into a significant economic and security concern that requires cross-sector collaboration, advanced technology, and urgent regulatory attention.

Moderated by Neil Gane, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at IP House, the discussion underscored a stark shift in perception—piracy is no longer dismissed as a marginal or underground issue, but recognized as a mainstream threat to the digital content economy. Gane set the tone by calling for proactive strategies to mitigate the risks that piracy poses not only to revenue but also to consumer safety and digital sovereignty.

Piracy’s Economic Toll and Untapped Potential

Vivek Couto, Managing and Executive Director at Media Partners Asia, painted a sobering picture of piracy’s economic damage. He stated, “Online piracy is expected to drain over 10% of industry revenue between 2025 and 2029.” But Couto was equally optimistic about the potential gains from a robust anti-piracy framework. With effective enforcement, the digital video industry could see a 25% surge in legal user base and unlock US$ 0.5 billion in fresh investment. This would boost the overall content value to US$ 3.8 billion by 2029. Couto urged the ecosystem to pivot from a narrative of protectionism to one of growth and opportunity—especially as India emerges as a major player in the global streaming economy.

Piracy and Cybercrime: A Converging Crisis

From a cybersecurity lens, Dr. Shruti Mantri, Associate Director at the ISB Institute of Data Science, drew attention to the growing overlap between piracy and cyber threats. “Piracy often acts as a front for deploying malware such as trojans, ransomware, and spyware,” she warned. Citing alarming statistics, she highlighted that users aged 18–24 are particularly susceptible to these threats, due to their high consumption of unauthorized content.

To tackle the issue at its roots, Dr. Mantri called for large-scale awareness and educational programs. In a significant announcement, she revealed that ISB, in partnership with the CBI and Interpol, will host a Digital Piracy Summit on July 9–10, aimed at creating a collaborative framework for enforcement, prevention, and policymaking.

Disrupting Sports Piracy with AI and Watermarking

Anurag Kashyap, Head of Anti-Piracy Operations at DAZN, shed light on the intricate battle against piracy in live sports. “Our approach is proactive, guided by the three Ds: detection, disruption, and deterrence,” he said. Kashyap emphasized that interventions must begin before a live event even starts, utilizing advanced tracking mechanisms such as invisible watermarking to trace and isolate content leaks in real-time.

This preventive strategy, he explained, ensures minimal delay between detection and takedown, making piracy less lucrative and more risky for perpetrators.

Legal Reform and Strong Enforcement: The Backbone of Deterrence

Adding a legal perspective, Anil Lale, Head-Legal at Jio Hotstar, stressed the importance of swift and firm prosecution. “The strongest deterrent isn’t technology—it’s the fear of being caught and penalized,” he asserted. Lale criticized the reactive nature of current legal responses and called for smarter, source-focused investigations that can stop piracy at its origin rather than just chasing after distribution links.

Complementing this view, Praveen Anand of Anand and Anand Associates advocated for a dual-pronged approach: technological advancements and judicial reform. He highlighted the role of AI, blockchain, and forensic watermarking in enforcement, but also pointed out that physical safeguards—like the use of metal detectors in cinemas to prevent camcording—remain necessary. “Legal responses must be timely and decisive if we’re to instill real fear among offenders,” he said.

Toward a Unified Front Against Piracy

Across all viewpoints, one message was consistent: piracy is a multifaceted challenge that cannot be resolved in isolation. The panelists called for a unified response combining policy reform, public education, enforcement mechanisms, and technological innovation. They emphasized that piracy is not just about stolen content—it’s about stolen value, compromised safety, and missed opportunities.

By hosting this high-impact dialogue, WAVES 2025 has reaffirmed its role as a critical forum for addressing the Media and Entertainment industry’s most pressing challenges, signaling a collaborative path forward in the battle against digital piracy.