WAVES 2025: Transforming Innovation with a Creative Surge

In a bustling Mumbai, WAVES 2025, the flagship initiative under the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit, is carving out a powerful niche for media and entertainment startups. Ashutosh Mohle, Joint Director at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hailed the gathering as an 'excellent' opportunity to harness creativity and entrepreneurial vision.

The summit has attracted significant attention, with Sandeep Jhingran of the Internet and Mobile Association of India expressing satisfaction over its impactful engagement. Over a thousand startups applied, with thirty successfully pitching their ideas to investors, and many are now engaged in promising discussions.

The narrative of WAVES 2025 is complemented by insights from investors and entrepreneurs, signaling a paradigm shift in the media investment landscape. Initiatives like creating dedicated angel networks and exploring global collaborations highlight a transformative journey for the media and entertainment domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)